The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 3.6 %

DXYN stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

