The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 3.6 %
DXYN stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.