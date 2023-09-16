The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

