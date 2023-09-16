The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MXF stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

