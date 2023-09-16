The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
MXF stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.