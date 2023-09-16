The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

