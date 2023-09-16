The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 449 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($5.88) to GBX 449 ($5.62) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,318.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.76 ($4.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,909.09%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

