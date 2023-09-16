The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 449 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($5.88) to GBX 449 ($5.62) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Report on The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,909.09%.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.