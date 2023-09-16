The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Kevin N. Carpenter Sells 1,610 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

