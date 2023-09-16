The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.