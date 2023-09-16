Thomasville National Bank Acquires 104 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

