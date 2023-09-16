Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

