Thomasville National Bank Buys 1,936 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

