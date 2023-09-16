Thomasville National Bank Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $245.31. 2,898,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

