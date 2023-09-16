Thomasville National Bank Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,727,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,437. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

