Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,049,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

