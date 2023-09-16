Thomasville National Bank Sells 174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.49. 4,382,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

