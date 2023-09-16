Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,771 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Haleon were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Haleon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after buying an additional 15,545,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Haleon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,500 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,007,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Haleon by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.2 %

HLN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,745,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.