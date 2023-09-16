Thomasville National Bank Takes $225,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $245.65. 1,380,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,703. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,332 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

