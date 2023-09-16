Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 109,074,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -37.84%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.