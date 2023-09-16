Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,234. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.