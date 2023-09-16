Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,910 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,653,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,897. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

