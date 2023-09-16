Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RRX stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.