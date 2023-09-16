Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. 22,983,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,189. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.