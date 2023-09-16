Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,371,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,066. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

