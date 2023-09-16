Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.05. 4,919,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

