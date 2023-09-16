Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD traded down $13.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.38. The stock had a trading volume of 686,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,709. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

