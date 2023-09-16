Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,253. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

