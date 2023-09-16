Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.91. 1,623,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,953. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

