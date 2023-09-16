Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $260.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

