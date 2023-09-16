Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

STT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 6,781,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

