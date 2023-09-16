Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 323,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 6,280,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

