Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 199.2% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 141,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 81.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,158. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

