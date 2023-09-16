Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

BHC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 2,150,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

