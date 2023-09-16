Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,288 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,945. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

View Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.