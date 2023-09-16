Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.13. 1,133,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.24. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

