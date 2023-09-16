Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $181.23 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $181.23 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.92 or 0.99973957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01814716 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,842,646.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

