Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Thryv Stock Down 0.5 %

Thryv stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Thryv has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thryv by 327.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.