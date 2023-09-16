Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1236064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.45 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

