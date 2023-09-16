Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 458,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

