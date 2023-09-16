Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $285,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

