Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

