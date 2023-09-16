TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.66

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.65 ($0.81), with a volume of 8316834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.39 ($0.77).

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a €0.74 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,128.31%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.