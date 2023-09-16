TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

