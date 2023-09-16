TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

TCON opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.