Traders Buy Large Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 15,849 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 17% compared to the average volume of 13,544 put options.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,709. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 282.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $27,506,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

