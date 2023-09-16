TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $864.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

