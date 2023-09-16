Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 40.2% in August

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,493,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,493,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,337,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,082,863.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,781 shares of company stock worth $3,121,125. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.