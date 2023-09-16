Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 47101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.