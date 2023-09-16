Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TSL opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.59 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Tree Island Steel will post 0.458037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

