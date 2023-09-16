Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 300,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tremor International

Tremor International Trading Up 3.5 %

TRMR stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Tremor International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 2.9% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.