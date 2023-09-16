Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) CEO Aaron P. Graft Sells 26,642 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

