Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 797,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Troika Media Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

